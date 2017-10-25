Curb your enthusiasm: Australia’s nbn opts for G.fast FTTC gigabit access

Australia’s ‘National Broadband Network’ (nbn), has announced that it’s to launch G.fast high-speed data over copper services next year as part of a growing arsenal of access technologies. The move is part of the government funded and controlled organisation’s battle to attach all of Australia to broadband at the best possible speeds but at the least cost by 2021 - a Mission Improbable which has made it a political football and a target of virulent criticism from one end of the country to the other.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. In fact the original idea was that the nbn should be a pure fibre play. It would lay fibre and connect premises and then stand back as diverse service providers rushed in. It wasn’t a wacky idea, but it was a hugely ambitious one for a country which had comfortably spread itself out across millions of square miles.

As it turned out there were multiple problems with nbn v.1 - that it hadn’t been thought through was an understatement.

Firstly, there weren’t enough installers to fibre everwhere in anything like the timescale. Secondly the cost of digging in the fibre (often where it wasn’t wanted), was horrendous. Most of all, the total cost of the project had made it politically toxic.

Long story short, a change of government saw a new multi-network, multi-technology strategy evolve. Existing networks, like cable and DSL, were roped in and nbn was to oversee broadband service delivery to Australians via broadband retailers, not just dig in infrastructure.

It was, as they say, a plan. But it left a huge backlog of ill-feeling from those who had thought they were due a fibre connection. And it introduced a raft of complexities and seemingly insoluable problems in its wake.

Hardly surprising that as a result ‘nbn’ and ‘beleagured’ are often found together in the same sentence and that Australia remains one of the few countries where ‘broadband’ is a major political issue from one election to the next.

So today’s announcement is likely to stoke the fires further as it will be interpreted in some quarters as a further cowardly turning away from the fibre ideal.