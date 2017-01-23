First the FTC, now Apple: is Qualcomm’s business model under threat?

Apple brings lawsuit against Qualcomm, demands trial by jury

Claims Qualcomm has withheld $1 billion

Did Qualcomm contribute to the demise of WiMAX?

Qualcomm wanted Apple to correct and retract its statements

Who remembers the so-called standards wars around the development of 3G? We’re going back some 17 or 18 years, but it was a rich source of content for those of us in the telecoms publishing sector, in the laid-back pre-Web days, and comprised a number of bruising rounds of fighting. In the red corner you had the predominantly European GSM community, convinced that 3G would simply be an extension of their 2G technology. Whilst in the blue corner you had Qualcomm and the feisty CDMA Development Group (with rather close ties between the two), determined to muscle in on the lucrative patent and licensing business.

The result of that tiresome contest was that the GSM community eventually triumphed and saw off the threat of IS-95 and CDMA 2000 networks, leading to a more harmonious and scalable LTE-based 4G. But they paid a high price and Qualcomm won important battles to ensure it became best positioned to dominate the all-important wireless baseband processing technologies.

Fast forward to 2017 and we are now in a situation where Qualcomm’s dominance is under threat. Qualcomm has already been fighting cases in Asia and Europe. The Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) has been investigating Qualcomm since 2006, and concluded in 2009 that the firm violated its Antimonopoly Act. Also that year, the South Korean Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) levied a fine of $207 million on Qualcomm for abusing its dominant share of the CDMA chipset market. In December last year, the KFTC imposed an additional fine of more than $850 million on Qualcomm.

In late 2013, China’s National Development and Reform Commission launched an investigation into Qualcomm’s practices, finding in 2015 that Qualcomm violated China’s Anti-Monopoly Law and imposed a fine of 8 per cent of Qualcomm’s annual revenue within China for 2013 – amounting to a $975 million fine. In 2015, the European Commission issued two Statements of Objections against Qualcomm, one of which alleged that Qualcomm’s exclusivity arrangements with “a major smartphone and tablet manufacturer” harmed chipset competition. That manufacturer was Apple.

It’s been a tough ride for Qualcomm, but you don’t get to be a multi-billion company at the forefront of wireless technology by taking the easy route. The Jacobs family knew what they were doing and executed their plan accordingly.