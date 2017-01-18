Is Qualcomm bullying phone manufacturers? FTC alleges “anticompetitive tactics” that are “impeding innovation”

So what exactly has got the FTC so hot under the collar? The Commission works to promote competition, and protect and educate consumers. It is the upholder of fair and honest commercial practices in the US. When it believes there is mischief afoot, it seeks legal action via the federal courts.

The FTC has had a good look at Qualcomm’s activities and has determined that it is abusing its position as an essential patent holder within the mobile industry. Unfortunately, this means a brief discussion about FRAND – fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory patent licensing terms – whose very mention elicits groans of despair.

Qualcomm holds many essential patents that support the globally accepted standards within telecoms and so licenses them on FRAND terms, which is common industry practice. So far so good. However, the FTC alleges that Qualcomm strong-arms mobile device manufacturers into agreeing license terms that they would ordinarily reject (and then go to court to obtain an arbitrary settlement figure), by threatening to disrupt manufacturers’ supply of all-important baseband processors.

In other words, pay us what we say or we won’t give you the gear, and then see how long you stay in business. Or as the FTC puts it, a policy of “no license, no chips”. With no obvious fall-back option, manufacturers would have no choice but to agree to whatever the supplier demands.

“These royalties amount to a tax on the manufacturers’ use of baseband processors manufactured by Qualcomm’s competitors, a tax that excludes these competitors and harms competition,” claims the FTC. “Increased costs imposed by this tax are passed on to consumers.”

By excluding competitors, the FTC says Qualcomm impedes innovation that would offer significant consumer benefits – not just in mobile phones, but in a whole range of consumer connected devices and IoT products. The FTC further charges that Qualcomm has “consistently refused to license those patents to competing suppliers of baseband processors.

The FTC has also pulled Apple into the legal furore. It alleges that Qualcomm extracted exclusivity from Apple in exchange for reduced patent royalties, and that it “precluded Apple from sourcing baseband processors from Qualcomm’s competitors from 2011 to 2016.”, recognising that any competitor that won Apple’s business would become stronger, and therefore it used exclusivity to prevent Apple from working with and improving the effectiveness of Qualcomm’s competitors.

The FTC has asked the court to order Qualcomm to cease its anticompetitive conduct and take actions to restore competitive conditions.