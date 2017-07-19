Adtran and Deutsche Telekom conduct 212MHz G.fast lab trials

Lab trials will test the latest G.fast innovations: 212Mhz and cDTA

Goal is to accelerate deployment of gigabit broadband services

Coordinated dynamic time allocation (cDTA) builds on Adtran’s earlier iDTA

Offers the perception of a full capacity symmetric broadband service

US-based networking company Adtran has announced the start of lab testing of the latest evolution of the G.fast standard, in partnership with Deutsche Telekom. The telco is evaluating the use of 212MHz transmission and coordinated dynamic time allocation (cDTA) using Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB) deployment models that permit the use of existing cable infrastructure within the home. The objective is to create rapid deployment of ultra-fast and gigabit broadband services with minimal disruption, where the right physical conditions exist.

Adtran has already demonstrated the new 212MHz G.fast standard, which doubles the usable spectrum and therefore allows service providers to deliver gigabit rates over a single copper pair, enabling “fibre-like” service delivery all the way to the customer premise. It says that in contrast to cable systems, the bandwidth of G.fast is dedicated and available for each customer.

The current lab tests, which leveraging the first commercially available 212MHz DPU, also demonstrate the second phase of DTA – cDTA. This new “coordinated” version, like the earlier “independent” iDTA feature, reportedly improves G.fast upstream performance by four to five times by dynamically balancing upstream and downstream capacity to match residential traffic patterns in real-time. cDTA also expands the applicability of this feature to existing phone wiring.

“Operators in highly competitive, dense urban or urban environments are challenged to extend gigabit services due to the time and cost that can be associated with pure play FTTH techniques,” said Jay Wilson, SVP at Adtran. “With G.fast innovation, operators, such as Deutsche Telekom can significantly accelerate Gigabit Society goals by launching gigabit services over their existing infrastructure dramatically reducing subscriber disruption.”

Adtran says these two new G.fast advancements, 212MHz and cDTA, extract even greater overall performance from an operator’s existing assets, and in many scenarios can eliminate the need for full FTTH for years. They can enable service providers to more rapidly and cost-effectively extend symmetric gigabit services and expand ultra-fast broadband to the wider market. Of course it’s not an “either / or” option, as full fibre and G.fast are complementary technologies, along with vectoring, all seeking to contribute to improved broadband transmission.