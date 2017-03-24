German G.fast trials look to double its frequency as Austria starts XG-FAST evaluation

ZTE and NetCologne start G.fast pilot phase in the German city

Next generation DSLAM will increase frequency to 212MHz

260,000 households to be served by G.fast in Cologne this year

Austria starts tests of 10Gbit/s XG-FAST technology from Nokia

NetCologne, the regional ISP and telco in the German city of Cologne, has announced the start of its G.fast pilot phase. Using technology jointly developed by ZTE and NetCologne, the trial should see transmission speeds reach 1Gbit/s. Whilst these speeds have already been achieved in lab conditions by the partners, they now want to replicate the success with live network connections under real-world conditions.

The operator will deploy a new type of digital subscriber line access multiplexer (DSLAM) from ZTE, which fulfils the requirements of G.fast, and which will be implemented and installed as an interconnection point in building basements. The new DSLAM utilises a significantly larger frequency spectrum than the existing FTTP DSLAM and should enable data rates to increase by a factor of 10 to reach the 1Gbit/s target.

The ITU-T G.9700 specification defines that G.fast can operate over the frequency spectrum from 2MHz to 106MHz. Because this overlaps with the VDSL2 spectrum (in the 0.14MHz to 17.7MHz range) it is important to preserve spectrum compatibility and avoid interference between the new G.fast and existing VDSL2 signals.

During the pilot phase in Cologne, all speed profiles up to 1Gbit/s are being tested using connections with different customer terminals. The live tests with ZTE’s first generation G.fast chip utilise the frequency band up to 106MHz. However, the vendor’s second generation chip will double this frequency range and increase the upper end to 212MHz.

G.fast technology will be available in the NetCologne network over the year and is expected to serve around 260,000 households – so long as buildings have a direct fibre connection from NetCologne. Further expansion of the G.fast network is envisaged for the future.