Pruning the cell tower in advance of 5G and replacing multiple antenna systems with a single unit

Deep pockets, short arms: operators not minded to increase capital spend for 5G

Instead will embrace virtualized RAN, hyper-densification and Massive MIMO antenna arrays

All to be used in 4G before 5G arrives

According to Rethink Technology Research, which has just published a study on the radio access network’s journey to 5G, operators are looking to spend about half of what they spent on their 4G roll out during the early years of 5G.

If that’s a surprise, it shouldn’t be. Despite all the noise about 5G costs it’s been clear for some time that operators are going to ease their way from 4G to 5G in as painless a way (capital cost-wise) as possible.

Rethink’s report, for instance, explains why 5G “will follow a very different pattern to that of 3G and 4G in terms of architecture and regional patterns. It will not be a capex windfall for the vendors – operators will prioritize coexistence with 4G and architecture to prolong the life of existing investments.”

Hence the fuss a year ago at Mobile World Congress (almost an insurrection as we wrote at the time) over the arrival of the ‘non-standalone’ NR (new radio) specification. Operators and vendors wanted that technical spec to be pushed through faster so that operators could start adding NR to their LTE networks without having to support a 5G core immediately.

“The reason behind all of this,” says Rethink of the general telco approach to 5G, “is all to do with the new network architectures operators will embrace, such as virtualized RAN and hyper-densification, as well as Massive MIMO antenna arrays, all of which will be used in 4G before 5G arrives.”

Which is why in the prelude to MWC this year we’re getting a good view of the sorts of infrastructure and software offerings required for that 4G/5G approach. Guy Daniels’ story today highlights how Ericsson is tackling things by giving operators an ability to run 4G and 5G together, with side-by-side carriers in the same band, while Blue Danube Systems, for example, is today introducing a 5G-ready Massive MIMO system, the BeamCraft 600 series.