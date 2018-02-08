Ericsson enhances its 5G platform and adds NR compatibility to existing products

5G commercial software for radio and core networks ready from Q4

Evolves its Distributed Cloud offering to optimise 5G functionality

Enhanced 5G Platform with new solutions for the radio and core network

All Radio System products delivered since 2015 will support 5G NR

As commercial and financial pressures mount, Ericsson has taken the wraps off its improved and enhanced 5G Platform product suite, just in time for this month’s Mobile World Congress. It has launched 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) commercial software, based on the recently approved 5G NR (New Radio) specification, part of the first drop of the 3GPP Release 15 standard. Ericsson introduced its 5G Platform a year ago in February 2017, with further additions made in September. It comprises the 5G core, radio and transport portfolios, together with OSS/BSS, network services and security. As well as the new software, it has today introduced “Street Macro” radio products, expanded its 5G Core System offering, and also enhanced its Distributed Cloud solution.

It also announced that all radio products within Ericsson Radio System delivered since 2015 will support 5G NR capability through remote software installation.

“Operators who want to be early with 5G now have the essential pieces for launching 5G networks already this year,” said Fredrik Jejdling, EVP and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson. “With our expanded platform, they will get more efficient networks as well as opportunities to create new revenues from emerging consumer and industrial use cases.”

Ericsson’s 5G radio network software will provide multi-band support for global deployment, allowing operators to use new frequency spectrum as it becomes available. It will be available in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The radio software is complemented with 5G Core commercial software optimised for 5G throughput, network capacity and scalability. Ericsson says its Packet Core and Unified Data Management solutions will deliver enhancements throughout 2018 to efficiently support 5G services. These solutions can be further upgraded with new functionalities as the 3GPP 5G standard evolves.