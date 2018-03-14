O2 pleads with government to ease 5G rollout to enable smart cities

UK operator complains that access to new cell sites comes with barriers

Wants government and local authorities to “unblock these hurdles”

Argues that in so doing, UK cities will gain productivity savings of £6 billion a year

CEO says not enough time spent on what smart cities mean for citizens

A new report published today from UK mobile operator O2 looks at the productivity savings that could be attained through the creation of 5G-enabled smart cities, closely echoing the report of earlier this week from Intel and Juniper Research. Rather than present the savings in terms of reclaimed work days, the O2 study attributes a monetary value – but is focused purely on the UK.

“In my view, too much time is spent analysing the technology and not enough time on what it means for citizens,” wrote Mark Evans, CEO of O2, in the forward to the report. “This report examines the difference 5G-enabled cities will make to people’s lives and pockets, what it means for their council bills and the gains at a city level. Because if we agree the benefits are tangible, we can agree what needs to happen to make them real and not a distant utopia.”

The report finds that households stand to save £450 a year on energy, council and food bills; councils will regain £2.8 billion annually thanks to the introduction of smart lighting and smart refuse collection, as well as improved social care; and the NHS will benefit as 5G frees up 1.1 million GP hours by facilitating telehealth videoconferencing and real-time remote health monitoring. Meanwhile, cities will increase their “liveability” through reductions in road congestion and rail delays and improvements to smart grids and healthcare – generating total productivity savings of £6 billion for the UK’s cities economy

“Of all the ingredients that keep our economy and society moving, arguably top of the list is mobile,” said Evans. “Our report demonstrates how 5G technology, when it arrives, will provide unprecedented benefits for consumers, councils and cities alike. The enhanced connectivity on offer will make a real difference to people’s lives and pockets. However none of these benefits are assured. 5G works a bit like a patchwork quilt. It needs a high level of collaboration to hardwire the technology into our cities’ infrastructure. The danger is we treat it as an afterthought, when in fact it needs to be planned in now.”

Evans continues with his theme, arguing that we need a world where connectivity is as prized as an energy performance certificate by home buyers and sellers, and where connectivity is checked off by building regulations. Digital infrastructure, he says, must have equal billing with physical infrastructure.