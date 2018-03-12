UK government announces six 5G testbeds as part of its Digital Strategy commitment

£25m awarded to new 5G projects on the first anniversary of the UK’s Digital Strategy

Aim is to pave the way for a future rollout of 5G technology in the UK

The six projects are led by SMEs, universities and local authorities

Public and private sector partnership to make UK “a world leader in 5G”

As part of the UK government’s £1 billion commitment to its Digital Strategy programme to keep Britain at the forefront of communications technology, six 5G-related projects have received total funding of £25 million. They will be expected to test 5G across a range of applications, including smart farming with drones, using IoT to improve healthcare in the home, increasing manufacturing productivity and maximising the future benefits of self-driving cars.

“One year on from the Digital Strategy, we are delivering on our commitments to create a Britain fit for the future, with a thriving digital economy that works for everyone,” said Margot James, Minister of State for Digital and the Creative Industries, DCMS. “The ground-breaking projects announced today will help to unlock 5G and ensure the benefits of this new technology are felt across the economy and wider society.”

Each testbed will receive between £2 million and £5 million in government grants, as part of a total investment of £41 million from private sector and other public sector funding, to explore the business applications of 5G technologies.

“The Phase 1 projects are very timely as they will leverage on our innovation and provide the much needed expansion into exciting applications and a wider geography,” said Professor Mischa Dohler, Director of the Centre for Telecommunications Research, King’s College London. “It will be paramount for the UK to ensure that all these assets will be connected to ensure scale and competitiveness.”

The 5G Innovation Centre (5GIC) at the University of Surrey is leading the £16 million collaborative Hub1 5G project for DCMS, with the University of Bristol and King’s College London, as part of a larger four-year, £200 million DCMS programme.

“The 5GIC is extremely pleased and proud to have been able to play a leading part in in supporting the DCMS UK 5G testbeds and trials programme,” said Professor Rahim Tafazolli, Founder and Director of 5GIC and leader of 5GUK Networks. “5G represents a fundamental transformation of the role that mobile technology plays in society, delivering rich new services in sectors such as finance, transport, retail and health. It will drive trillions of dollars of additional activity through the world digital economy and the DCMS programme will ensure that the UK stays at the forefront of this exciting global race.”

The six winning projects in the 5G Trials and Testbeds scheme are: