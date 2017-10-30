Ericsson upgrades Entel’s network in Chile, as vendors position themselves for 5G contracts

This is becoming an established strategy for infrastructure vendors, and one that Ericsson is pushing hard – if you want to be first in line for lucrative 5G contracts, so the theory goes, then make sure you get the contracts to upgrade existing LTE networks in preparation for a smooth evolution to the next generation. Ericsson’s CEO recently made a big deal of this strategy for China in its latest round of financial reporting, and it is equally applicable in all regions and markets.

It’s all very logical, as established licensed telcos move to ensure that they will not get blind-sided by new 5G entrants. Whilst 5G appears to be ideally suited to new business models, new players and new market disruption, it is also the accepted future evolution path for today’s mobile operators. Given what they have invested in infrastructure costs and licences so far, they are not going to cede ground to new entrants without a fight.

We’ve already seen a recent controversial move by the US FCC to back-track on its earlier promise to open up the 3.5GHz band to innovative new entrants by seeking to impose more financially arduous requirements on licensees, and the GSMA is busy lobbying hard to protect its members’ interests. As for the vendors; with no insight yet into who these new entrants might be, it makes sense for them to cosy up to their long term telco customers. It’s already difficult enough for the traditional vendors, faced as they are with virtualised architectures, open source and white box telco solutions. It appears all they can do for now is double down on selling the latest LTE technology upgrades.