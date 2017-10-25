US businesses show support for 5G as FCC causes uproar over 3.5GHz licensing

FCC seeks to rewrite its innovative 3.5GHz licence plans

Fears that rural providers and new entrants will be priced out

Congress sets up bipartisan 5G Caucus

CTIA publishes survey of business attitudes to 5G

On the day that the US wireless association, CTIA, publishes results of a survey of business leaders in key vertical industries that show most believe 5G will positively impact their businesses, the national regulator, FCC, stirs up controversy with plans to rework the licencing of 3.5GHz spectrum.

Positive news first, then we’ll move on to the thorny issue of new wireless licences.

The CTIA commissioned Harris Poll to survey 507 business leaders across the healthcare, transportation, energy and manufacturing industries and canvas their views on 5G. Seven out of ten say they believe the US “must win the global 5G race” to stay economically competitive, according to the CTIA. Assuming there is (or needs to be) a race between political and economic regions, of course, and that being first bestows a significant advantage.

The survey also found that 80 per cent of business leaders believe 5G will “positively impact their businesses” and 62 per cent say they are planning to invest more in wireless technologies next year. It also found that almost 9 out of ten business leaders surveyed rely more on wireless today compared to five years ago, and 87 per cent view wireless as “very important” to their business.

“Key corporate executives know the US needs to lead the world in 5G because wireless leadership is critical for their continued global competitiveness,” said Meredith Attwell Baker, President and CEO, CTIA. “The global race to 5G is on and this is a race that America has to win.”

Rather like the GSMA, there’s usually a political angle to the CTIA’s announcements and reports. This time it’s about spectrum. The CTIA wants policymakers to make additional spectrum available for wireless broadband, modernise infrastructure rules and ensure regulations and tax policies incentivise wireless investment. Only then, says the CTIA, citing a recent Accenture report, will the US wireless industry be able to “invest a projected $275 billion to deploy 5G, creating over 3 million new American jobs and adding $500 billion to the economy.”

Selected findings presented by the CTIA (the full survey results are not available) include: