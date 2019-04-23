What Verizon believes its customers expect from Zero Touch Automation

Service providers don't live in a vacuum – they exist to serve their customers, and all of their enterprise customers are going through massive digital transformations, dealing with huge amounts of data. Verizon explains that CSPs need to understand to what extent their customers are ready to accept full automation. Currently, enterprise customers still want to have a degree of control themselves. However, the advent of 5G and the huge increase in IoT devices will mean that full automation will become essential for many enterprises, as customers face significant increases in the amount of generated network data. CSPs need to be more flexible themselves, in order to provide the flexible, more automated solutions that their customers now demand.

Filmed at: ZTA Congress, March 2019, Madrid, Spain