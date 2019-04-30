How ETSI is creating an architecture framework for Zero Touch management

The ETSI industry specification group on Zero Touch Network and Service Management (ZSM ISG) was created to accelerate the definition of an end-to-end architecture framework that will enable all management and operational tasks and processes to be conducted automatically. It is also working with other standards groups and the open source community to leverage existing work from the industry rather than reinventing processes. The ISG started by first understanding the business needs and use cases, and is now moving to defining the best means of automation and applying that to a common architecture.

Featuring: - Nurit Sprecher, Vice-Chair, ETSI ZSM ISG and Head of Management, Virtualization and Application Enablement Standardization, Nokia - Andreas Krichel, Chief Architect, ETSI and Chief Architect of OSS for NFV Program, HPE

Filmed at: ZTA Congress, Madrid, Spain, March 2019