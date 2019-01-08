Qualcomm, Netgear offer up Wi-Fi 6 home mesh network

Qualcomm has taken the wraps off a Wi-Fi 6 home mesh networking product developed with kit maker Netgear, as the latest Wi-Fi standard heads for widespread commercial rollout this year.

Wi-Fi 6, otherwise known as 802.11ax, takes modulation technologies used in mobile networks to improve spectral efficiency, delivering faster throughput, greater range, and better reliability and battery performance. When combined with mesh networking, which uses a combination of hubs and satellites to improve Wi-Fi coverage, Wi-Fi 6 holds the potential to provide multi-gigabit wireless connectivity in every part of a customer's home.

Qualcomm said its Wi-Fi 6 products are being used in a wide range of products, spanning home, enterprise and carrier. But while the technology is ready for the masses, the masses might not be ready shell out for it.

Qualcomm didn't share details on pricing, that will likely be for Netgear to decide. However, it is probably safe to assume that systems like this won't come cheap. When it comes to mesh networking, individual satellites can cost as much as £80, and a complete system that includes a hub and multiple satellites can cost £500+. That's for a non-Wi-Fi 6-based system.

To give an idea of how much a brand new, top-of-the-range Wi-Fi 6 product might cost, at CES this week, TP-Link unveiled a range of Wi-Fi 6 routers, including the gaming-focused Archer AX11000. Powered by Qualcomm rival Broadcom's chipset, it boasts throughput of up to 10 Gbps. The price tag though is hefty: according to PCWorld, it will cost $450 when it goes on sale later this month.

It is likely then that 2019 will be the year that early adopters get their hands on Wi-Fi 6, while the masses wait for prices to come down.

Full press release below: