Hotspot shenanigans gets German cableco into hot water

In Germany the Federal Supreme Court has just ruled a that the cableco Unitymedia is legally entitled to activate a second and separate WiFi hotspot on a subscriber's Internet router without that customer having given prior consent for such action to be taken. The court has decided that because Unitymedia confers on subscribers the right to object to the presence of a new WiFi hotspot on their routers and can demand that it be rendered non-operational (provided of course that they know it's there in the first place) the company is in compliance with German competition law.

There has been backlash and, in an effort to burnish its bona fides, Unitymedia says the second WiFi access will be pressed into service if, and only if, there are no operational downsides or disadvantages, that the performance of a subscriber's WiFi is not affected, there are no security implications and no additional costs accruing to the customer. So, that's alright then.

It was back in 2016 that Unitymedia came up with its wheeze and first informed its subscribers that a second WiFI hotspot would spring into being on any and all routers supplied by the operator to its customers. The company also announced that subscribers would be able to object to the unilateral post-contract imposition, and object they did, in their droves.

The influential German consumer protection organisation, Verbraucherzentale NRW, took up the cudgels on the public's behalf in 2017 and sued Unitymedia, arguing in the District Court in Cologne that the cable company had no right unilaterally to impose a second hotspot on subscribers because it would not be part of the original service contract signed by both parties. The Court agreed and Unitymedia then appealed against the decision in the Federal High Court.