Marketing broadband: Wi-Fi quality coverage becomes big selling point

For many years the industry has treated Wi-Fi in a disinterested “if you must, here’s a Wi-Fi hub” sort of a way - a reluctant additional cost to the broadband offer. As a result - as we have often mentioned before - the hubs (all hubs, it seemed) were ugly, their management abilities minimal and their instructions about as friendly as a tetchy ferret. That’s started to change as, at least in the UK, broadband competition heated up and selling points become about more than just speed and price.

BT has long been a bit of a Wi-Fi fan. Before it had tucked its own mobile operator under its wing with the EE purchase it had no reason to regard the IEEE standard technology as a competitor (as many did and still do) and it even saw ‘Wi-Fi sharing’ as a viable way forward.

In that regard it champions a multi-technology approach to the broadband market, happy to back multiple horses in the effort to cost-effectively extend faster services to more customers - across fibre, copper and radio (when the opportunity allows).

It has just announced that it’s extending its performance-guaranteed ‘Complete Wi-Fi’ offer, announced in November to a limited range of customers (presumably to test the water before taking the big plunge), and now available to all its broadband customers.

‘Complete Wi-Fi is an attempt to get rid of those home ‘black spots’ that have bedeviled the technology from the beginning because things like thick walls and Rolled Steel Joists (RSJs) in the ceiling play havoc with the signal.

So BT is deploying a Wi-Fi mesh involving “unique Wi-Fi Discs which pair with the new BT Smart Hub 2.” (see more technical details below) which it’s confident will get rid of the in-house coverage problem by extending the signal to the farthest corners of the home. BT is offering a money-back guarantee to seal the deal.

In doing so, the BT Wi-Fi router’s abilities have arguably become the main selling point for its fixed broadband, not the contentious ‘fibre broadband’ schtick it has been pushing for years.

This is necessary as speed, increasingly, has become a given for consumers and BT’s DSL range now provides adequate bandwidth for most users and applications.

So the broadband marketing focus has rightly changed and Wi-Fi coverage is now the thing to push. Perhaps BT’s insistence that its faster DSL is in fact ‘fibre’ broadband can be put to bed now that the marketing battle has moved on?