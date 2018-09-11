Broadcom's Brocade bet pays off big time

The value of Broadcom shares have risen by nine per cent (to US$234.96) after the chipmaker reported Q3 profit well in advance of Wall Street estimates. Revenue from the company's enterprise storage division shot up by 70 per cent thanks to the success of the acquisition of Brocade which drove the big increase. In a conference call with analysts, Hock Tan, the Broadcom CEO, admitted that more than half of the company's consolidated revenue benefitted "from strong strong cloud and enterprise storage and data spending" but later played down the indisputable contribution that the Brocade buy-out has made to the excellent quarterly figures.

That he should do so might seem all the stranger given that Broadcom's wireless division, which manufactures Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS chips, posted plateaued revenues while the the wired-infrastructure division contributed revenues up a mere four per cent compared to the same reporting quarter last year. In other words, had it not been for the Brocade contribution, the figures (and market reaction) would have been very different indeed.

Furthermore, given that, at the end of 2017, Broadcom spent close to $5.9 billion on buying Brocade the market was expecting that figures would show that the acquisition is proving its worth and that the company hasn't bought a pig in a poke. Nonetheless, Hock Tan was quick to point out that even without Brocade, Broadcom benefited from strong IT revenues year-on-year.

It's all part of massaging and managing the message as Q4 looms. Hock Tan acknowledged the major part the Brocade purchase played in the excellent Q3 figures but pointed the way ahead by looking to "a seasonal uptick in wireless" that will "drive our revenue forecast in the fourth quarter." The CEO coyly referred to expectations that a mysterious major North American customer will boost Broadcom's wireless division revenues by 25 per cent in Q4. It doesn't take a genius to work out that he's talking about Apple and the imminent launch of (potentially) three new iPhones this very week.

Of course, wired infrastructure also remains vitally important to Broadcom. It contributed $2.3 billion in revenues in Q3 (up four per cent year-on-year) while storage technologies (despite that impressive 70 per cent growth) brought in $1.25 billion. However, a sea change is underway and the tide is turning. According to Hock Tan, the limited four per cent increase in wired infrastructure revenues is down to a "cyclical headwind" emanating primarily in the North American and Chinese markets, that is buffeting Broadcom's broadband business. The CEO told analysts that it will be a long time before things improve in the wired infrastructure sector and forecast no more than"single digit growth" in Q4 as the northerly and easterly headwinds continue to blow.