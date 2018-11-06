Ofcom has another crack at dark fibre, setting up another potential showdown with Openreach

Ofcom is having another go at forcing Openreach to provide dark fibre access (DFA) to rival operators, setting the stage for another potential showdown not just with the UK incumbent, but a slew of other providers too.

The watchdog hasn't enjoyed much success with getting BT's infrastructure arm to let other telcos install their own kit at each end of its unlit fibre. Last year, the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled that Ofcom had made errors in its definition of contemporary interface (CI) services, i.e. fibre-based Ethernet services, and that it was wrong to consider the rest of the UK outside London as a single geographic area.

Ofcom insists that DFA is a good way of improving competition in the leased lines market, and sure enough, in its latest Business Connectivity Market Review (BCMR), published late last week, the watchdog aims to correct these errors and push ahead with it.

Ofcom has divided the CI market into two sub-categories: CI access services, which covers the connection to the end user, be it an office or a base station; and CI inter-exchange connectivity, which covers connections between different BT exchanges.

It is in the latter market, At BT-only exchanges where the telco faces no competition, that Ofcom wants to impose DFA. It has launched a consultation on the proposal; interested parties have until 18 January 2019 to respond.

Furthermore, to improve its geography skills, Ofcom is planning another consultation to help it identify areas of the country that are either competitive, potentially competitive, or non-competitive.

For Openreach, DFA is a touchy subject. The company has warned in the past that giving rivals access to its unlit fibre could lead to outages. Somewhat disparagingly, Openreach paints an image of bungling engineers bringing down networks with their ineptitude, unplugging things, and generally making a mess.

It has also argued that allowing DFA will dissuade operators from building their own networks, an argument supported, funnily enough, by other telcos that are pouring lots of money into infrastructure, namely Virgin Media, KCom, and CityFibre.