Reality dawns: enterprises will be the drivers of the mobile AR market

Telcos are being led to expect a lot from Augmented Reality (AR) which, we’re told, will drive a wave of ‘immersive content’ which, in turn, will gobble up all the extra capacity unleashed by 5G networks.

Ericsson is particularly bullish about AR prospects. In a recent ConsumerLab report it outlined the results of a consumer survey into what consumers expected to happen in the next five years or so.

Half the respondents said that they expected AR glasses not only to be mainstream, but well on the way to ousting the smartphone. A significant third didn’t think AR glasses would be mainstream within the next 5 years, but Ericsson also produced a AR/VR expert - Johan Hagegård - who predicted that the smartphone “would be dead in five years' time,” which seems somewhat unlikely: "I will instead have smart glasses in front of me all the time," he said.

Verizon is one telco which would like to have its users donning smart glasses and helmets, all the better to consume what it’s calling XR content - extended reality - when out and about (see - Verizon plans to harness 5G and ‘extended reality’ to its media business).

Verizon intends to apply new augmented reality (AR) and extended reality (XR) content via 5G when it arrives. Very much a consumer play, it sees XR essentially taking a big part of the consumer upgrade case for 5G.

It’s already preparing the media path by collaborating with Reuters and TIME to produce ‘immersive news experiences’. It says AR/XR will be used to ‘amplify’ news stories. And of course there will be lots more amplification available to advertisers and their agencies for immersive’ sales messages. Personally I’ll be looking forward to seeing what David Attenborough’s descendent (he can’t live forever) can do with Extended Reality on nature programmes.

AR is already playing on 4G networks, but full fat XR (which incorporates aspects of virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality) will use so much bandwidth and require much better latency so it’s expected to require 5G to become anything like a mainstream, mass market mobile application.

So the question is: how quickly can XR become ‘mainstream’ enough to support commercial mass market content?

Granted that within 5 years we may sight increasing numbers of smart glasses wearers, but if the experience of Google Glass is anything to go by there is a lot of work to do before the world throws away its smartphones to rely on a glasses interface instead.

Commercial applications, however, are a completely different story.

Here there are real signs of a significant and, more importantly for 5G, a ‘mobile first’ commercial wave brewing up.

One of the leading AR vendors is Atheer, which in Sept/Oct last year conducted a global Enterprise AR Readiness Survey.

Atheer claims that, among enterprise respondents (with 1,000+ employees), the majority (53 per cent) said that they were "testing or implementing with limited and/or local scope" while a further 13 per cent were at the stage of having "enterprise-wide AR solutions under deployment/in operation".

The kicker was that a majority expected widespread AR adoption within the next three years.