China Mobile launches cloud-based VR service with Huawei

Virtual reality services are bandwidth-heavy and have yet to scale to mass-market levels. As such, they pose difficult challenges for telcos and their vendor partners. China Mobile has been experimenting with a VR service in Fujian province, with equipment from Huawei and other partners.

Fujian Mobile has pulled together a VR solution that covers platforms, networks, terminals and content, enabling it to launch its “AND Cloud VR” video service for home users. It offers live broadcast, video on-demand, Imax, games and education – all in VR. To achieve this, Fujian Mobile is using cloud-hosted GPU rendering and a cloud server architecture. The telco says this ensure stable transmission of video streams and a high quality image, while reducing requirements on the hardware computing capability of user head-mounted displays (HMDs). It claims a reduction in VR hardware costs of 70 to 80 per cent.

Of course, there is a catch… this is not being delivered over the cellular network – that just open up a host of other problems. Instead, Fujian Mobile has upgraded FTTH connections to those lucky consumers who have fibre, with bandwidths covering 50Mbit/s, 100Mbit/s and 1Gbit/s. WiFi then connects users’ devices wirelessly.

Still, the implementation of cloud-hosted GPU rendering and processing is an interesting development and one which many other content and service providers are currently investigating. We hope to bring you more on this later in the year, with our coverage from the annual IBC broadcast event in Amsterdam in September.

Original Press Release:

Huawei Helps China Mobile Fujian Release World's First Operator Cloud VR