China Mobile launches cloud-based VR service with Huawei
- China Mobile Fujian launches world’s first operator cloud VR service
- Service offers VR live broadcast, VOD, Imax, games and education
- Solution uses cloud GPU rendering and cloud-based server architecture.
- Reduces VR hardware costs by up to 80 per cent
Virtual reality services are bandwidth-heavy and have yet to scale to mass-market levels. As such, they pose difficult challenges for telcos and their vendor partners. China Mobile has been experimenting with a VR service in Fujian province, with equipment from Huawei and other partners.
Fujian Mobile has pulled together a VR solution that covers platforms, networks, terminals and content, enabling it to launch its “AND Cloud VR” video service for home users. It offers live broadcast, video on-demand, Imax, games and education – all in VR. To achieve this, Fujian Mobile is using cloud-hosted GPU rendering and a cloud server architecture. The telco says this ensure stable transmission of video streams and a high quality image, while reducing requirements on the hardware computing capability of user head-mounted displays (HMDs). It claims a reduction in VR hardware costs of 70 to 80 per cent.
Of course, there is a catch… this is not being delivered over the cellular network – that just open up a host of other problems. Instead, Fujian Mobile has upgraded FTTH connections to those lucky consumers who have fibre, with bandwidths covering 50Mbit/s, 100Mbit/s and 1Gbit/s. WiFi then connects users’ devices wirelessly.
Still, the implementation of cloud-hosted GPU rendering and processing is an interesting development and one which many other content and service providers are currently investigating. We hope to bring you more on this later in the year, with our coverage from the annual IBC broadcast event in Amsterdam in September.
Original Press Release:
Huawei Helps China Mobile Fujian Release World's First Operator Cloud VR
[Fuzhou, China, July 23, 2018] The world’s first operator cloud VR service was recently launched by China Mobile Fujian (Fujian Mobile) with Huawei and other partners. The AND Cloud VR for an Intelligent Future launch celebrated the application of AND Cloud VR in smart home video services, and the accompanying upgrade of optical broadband from 100 Mbit/s to 1000 Mbit/s.
The president of Fujian Mobile said to ensure customers enjoyed the ultimate user experience the company built premium 100M and 1000M optical broadband networks in partnership with Huawei and industry partners. Fujian Mobile has established a set of VR technologies and service systems covering platforms, networks, terminals, and content, enabling it to launch the AND Cloud VR video service for home users. The service offers VR live broadcast, VR video on-demand, VR Imax, VR games, and VR education so users can immerse themselves in concerts, sports events, blockbuster movies, and educational courses from the comfort of their homes.
According to Fujian Mobile, AND Cloud VR leverages the computing power offered by cloud GPU rendering and cloud-based server architecture. The technologies ensure stable transmission of video streams and a high precision image display while reducing requirements on the hardware computing capability of VR head-mounted displays (HMDs). This reduces VR hardware costs by 70% to 80% and the technology is cable free. Fujian Mobile has constructed a new high-quality communication networks to support the service. Available bandwidths are 50M, 100M, and 1000M. The 1000M FTTH and smart home Wi-Fi technologies eliminate stalling and interruption in cloud VR and 4K video services.
Zeng Xingyun, President of Huawei Network Product Line, said that video, including VR, has always been a core Huawei strategy. Huawei is committed to enabling operators to succeed in the video business. To support cloud VR services, Huawei has helped operators innovate technical solutions at the system architecture level, which in turn, enables innovation in future services and business models.
Huawei will work with operators to build end-to-end networks to provide an optimal experience for video services, which are provided as basic services. Huawei will also help operators build cloud-based and converged video platforms, open up video capabilities, and build a mature ecosystem.
The launch of AND Cloud VR, which is the first pilot commercial deployment of operator VR services, marks a milestone in home video services and optical broadband. Huawei will continue its commitment to work with partners to facilitate the ongoing development of the video and VR industry.
