The reality of augmented reality: strong growth in unexpected places

Augmented Reality on the whole appears to be on an upward trajectory, but not necessarily in the directions that were first plotted for it.

It's been a slow burn, but the concept of adding digitally generated text and imagery onto a digital field of view (on a smartphone screen, on or through smart glasses) is finally starting to pop up for various applications and make a difference.

As a result market watchers have been upping their expectations. Last month ABI Research noted how the automotive industry is applying a major AR push for its use right across the auto value chain, from design to sales. It estimates the global smart glasses shipments for the automotive industry use will hit 1.7 million in 2022. The total automotive AR market is expected to grow at CAGR of 177 per cent to reach US$5.5 billion in 2022.

Also last month, another researcher, IHS Markit, found that the AR market was better positioned than VR in the consumer market. It reported good progress in the combined virtual/augmented reality market in 2017, with estimated growth of 72 per cent reaching a total of $3.2 billion. But it says AR will do better than VR because its features could appeal to a wider cross-section of content and application categories. “A smartphone-driven AR market offers a huge addressable audience, but this scale will be offset to an extent by the more limited use cases for handheld and small-screen dedicated AR experiences. Even so, consumer AR’s overall market potential will significantly outweigh VR over the next five years,” said Piers Harding-Rolls IHS Markit research and analysis director.

ABI Research finds today that retail has lots of promise for AR, but not amongst ‘brick-and-mortar store’ customers as perhaps first thought. Rather amongst the retail workforce and online shoppers. For online customers AR engagement with products will be a powerful force, but it sees AR ‘disrupting the customer journey’ if applied to customers inside the store. Instead it expects in-store employees using AR to win operational efficiencies and raise the quality of their service. ABI reckons that by 2022 over 120,000 stores will be using AR smart glasses across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.