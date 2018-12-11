TIP expands its ecosystem as it seeks to disrupt the telecom infrastructure model

The Telecom Infra Project held its third annual Summit here in London, the first time it has moved away from Silicon Valley. It also reflects the global nature of TIP’s membership and project focus. But what are the objectives of TIP? How will it help telcos redefine their networks? And what disruptive technologies is it bringing to market? In the past year, the TIP community has brought a number of its technologies closer to maturity, with five of its Project Groups – covering mmWave, RAN and Optical Transport – all now benefiting from trials with operators around the world. In addition, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica and Vodafone have all announced request for information (RFI) processes to investigate how they can adopt TIP-based technologies.

Featuring:

Axel Clauberg, TIP Chairman and VP IP End to End and Infrastructure Cloud Technology, Deutsche Telekom

Howard Watson, Chief Technology and Information Officer, BT Group

David Del Val Latorre, Director of Product Innovation, Telefonica

Caroline Chan, VP Data Center Group, and GM 5G Infrastructure, Intel

Yago Tenorio, Head of Network Strategy & Architecture, Vodafone

Filmed at: TIP Summit 2018, London UK