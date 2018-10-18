Telecom Infra Project hopes CANDI will sweeten the disaggregation pain

It’s been a busy year for the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), which has just concluded its annual summit in London. Having only been in existence for less than three years, TIP continues to push the pace of network infrastructure disruption through open project groups to create new reference models and test out new ideas. Of course, having Facebook so closely integrated with the predominantly operator-led group results in plenty of head scratching amongst industry veterans and quite a few “let’s wait and see” comments. But whatever the extent of broad industry collaboration within TIP, it is clear that the organisation is determinedly pressing ahead with its mandate and producing some fascinating work that will surely result in commercial applications to extend connectivity and help with the telco transformation from CSP to DSP.

TelecomTV attended the summit and will be bringing you updates on the various working groups, together with insights from TIP’s operator Board Members. Plenty of video coming your way next week.

In the meantime, an update on one of the project groups, and one that has been particularly active this past year. The Open Optical Packet Transport (OOPT) group was established to enable a more open and disaggregated network infrastructure, and provide more flexibility and a wider range of technological choices to build and operate IP and optical networks. Disaggregation is not just confined to data centres and cloud computing, it is also heading into transport networks. Hence the OOPT has been investigating technologies such as open transponders, disaggregated cell site gateways, software abstraction interfaces, and simulation tools.

“The Group has a clear focus on solving real issues and driving results by combining the valuable experience of global operators and technology partners,” said Hans-Juergen Schmidtke, Facebook’s co-chair for the group. “Solving complex problems requires a diverse set of minds. This is how collaborative communities like TIP thrive in incubating new ideas in areas where fundamentally different approaches are most needed.”

To OOPT Group has formed a sub-group called CANDI (converged architecture for network disaggregation and integration), whose primary focus is on constructing an end-to-end reference IP and optical converged network architecture that is conducive to disaggregation, as well as evaluating integration points among the disaggregated components. It intends to do this by identifying real-world, end-to-end, service use-cases and deliver solutions using open software and technologies. NTT and Telefónica will lead this effort, supported by further operators as the work progresses.