Digital Transformation World – Day 3
The TM Forum’s Catalyst programme is a member-led initiative to use best practices, tools and standards to address the current challenges of the industry with Proof of Concept projects. These Catalyst are part of the overall process of digital transformation, which will see CSPs change their BSS systems and create new processes to support their network evolution and service delivery strategies. However, not every CSP has yet embraced this transformation journey, and each telco will embark from a different starting point. Recognising this diversity is key for vendor partners looking to support telcos through this change. Furthermore, as CSPs look toward vertical industries for their next phase of growth, they are ideally placed to apply their own transformational experiences and lessons to their industry and enterprise partners.
Featuring:
- Rebecca Sendel, VP Catalysts & Services, TM Forum
- Boris Maurer, Digital Transformation Lead, Communications Industry, Accenture
- Adan Pope, Chief Information Technology Officer, Ciena
- Brian Kracik, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Oracle Communications
- Simon Osborne, Head of Strategy for Digital Operations, Nokia Software
- Con Nikolouzakis, Founder and CEO, Sinefa
Filmed at: Digital Transformation World 2018, Nice, France
