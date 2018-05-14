Digital Transformation World – Day 1

Transformation is most definitely in the air in Nice – not just for the telecoms industry, but also the TM Forum, whose annual event has been rebranded Digital Transformation World. The TM Forum surveyed more than 100 CSPs for its Digital Transformation Tracker and found that whilst over 60% have already embarked on their transformation journey, cultural and organisational obstacles are slowing down progress. This industry uncertainty is addressed in the Vision 2020 report, which seeks to define the evolution from a CSP to a digital CSP and beyond. At a special summit on Day 1 of the event, CTIOs from the world’s leading telcos and vendors gathered to discuss the issues they face in ensuring that business and internal transformation keeps pace with technology evolution.

Featuring:

Paul Wilson, Chief Marketing Officer, TM Forum

Eugene Yeo, Group CIO, MyRepublic

Eric Troup, CTO, Communications & Media Industry, Microsoft

Mysore Madhusudhan, CEO, Tata Communications Transformation Services

Mark Newman, Chief Analyst, TM Forum

Boris Maurer, Digital Transformation Lead, Communications Industry, Accenture

Filmed at: Digital Transformation World 2018, Nice, France