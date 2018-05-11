Cisco completes its 'relationship intelligence' Accompany acquisition
Via Cisco Newsroom Press Releases
May 11, 2018
Cisco Completes Acquisition of Accompany
SAN JOSE, Calif. – May 10, 2018 – Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced today it has completed the acquisition of Accompany, a privately held company based in Los Altos, Calif. The company provides an AI-driven relationship intelligence platform for finding new prospects, navigating the selling process, and strengthening relationships. Accompany's AI technology and talent will help Cisco accelerate priority areas across its collaboration portfolio.
Cisco acquired Accompany for $270 million in cash and assumed equity awards. Accompany Founder and CEO Amy Chang has been named senior vice president in charge of Cisco's Collaboration Technology Group (CTG).The Accompany team joins the CTG under Chang's leadership.
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.