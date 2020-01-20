The Great Telco Debate: it’s what a telecoms conference should be

Coming in December the GTD is a chance to review the year for industry executives, making it part information exchange and part group therapy session. It’s interactive, it addresses the ‘hot points’ that are alive in the industry but it doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s sporty (where else do you have to catch a microphone to speak?) it’s jokey and it’s fun.... The one day format means it’s probably the one telecom event where participants don’t leave halfway through - in fact they stay on for the drinks and chats and then we have difficulty getting them to go home.

It’s what a telecoms conference should be.

Filmed at: Great Telco Debate, London, December 2019

Were you part of the debate this year? The annual Great Telco Debate brings together leaders from across the industry in a unique event that stimulates real, interactive discussion on the most important issues facing CSPs and the wider ecosystem. Find out what you missed and discover why you should ensure that you are part of the debate for 2020.