What’s up with… DT & Google, Bell Canada, Nokia, Cohere Technologies

In today’s industry news roundup: DT touts the use of agentic AI in its network operations; Bell Canada paves the way for Open RAN advancements with Nokia; spectrum multiplier specialist Cohere Technologies completes network tests at Bell Canada; and much more!

Deutsche Telekom has teamed up with Google Cloud to develop a network AI agent designed to improve radio access network (RAN) operations. Dubbed RAN Guardian, the agent, built using Gemini 2.0 in Vertex AI from Google Cloud, can “analyse network behaviour, detect performance issues, and implement corrective actions to improve network reliability, reduce operational costs and enhance customer experiences,” according to the giant German operator. The RAN Guardian agent, which has been tested and verified by Deutsche Telekom, “collaborates in a human-like manner, detecting network anomalies and executing self-healing actions to optimise RAN performance,” noted the telco. Deutsche Telekom’s group CTO, Abdu Mudesir, stated: “Traditional network management approaches are no longer sufficient to meet the demands of 5G and beyond. We are pioneering AI agents for networks, working with key partners like Google Cloud to unlock a new level of intelligence and automation in RAN operations as a step towards autonomous, self-healing networks.” Get ready to hear a lot about agentic AI during and after MWC25 in Barcelona… Read more.

News of the innovative development came as DT reported its full year 2024 financial results. Total revenue increased by 3.4% compared with the previous year to €115.8bn, while service revenues grew by 3.9% to €96.5bn. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 6.2% to €43.0bn and free cash flow increased by 18.7% to €19.2bn. “The group, therefore, achieved – and in some cases exceeded – its most recently raised guidance from November,” the operator stated in this announcement. “Another record year for Deutsche Telekom,” boasted CEO Tim Höttges. “We are growing across all business areas. Our flywheel, at the centre of our strategy, is spinning and generating the momentum we need to keep building on the successes of 2024 in 2025,” he added.

Bell Canada has announced a multi-year expansion of its 5G cloud RAN rollout with Nokia, “paving the way for future Open RAN advancements,” noted the vendor in this announcement. “Nokia’s cutting-edge cloud RAN solution, coupled with Bell's forward-thinking Open RAN vision, promises unparalleled network agility, scalability and efficiency,” added Nokia. The Canadian telco will deploy Nokia’s commercial cloud RAN solution, built on a foundation of Red Hat OpenShift and supported by Dell Technologies infrastructure. “Our expanded partnership with Nokia represents a pivotal moment in Bell’s 5G journey,” said Mark McDonald, senior VP of networks at Bell Canada. “By leveraging Nokia’s cutting-edge cloud RAN technology, we’re not only significantly enhancing our network capabilities today but also building a robust foundation for the future adoption of Open RAN. This approach ensures network agility, scalability and vendor diversity, ultimately delivering an exceptional experience for our customers and positioning Bell as a leader in 5G innovation,” he added.

Still with Bell Canada… The telco has completed network field tests of the universal spectrum multiplier (USM) platform developed by specialist vendor Cohere Technologies, which believes its technology can help mobile operators make greater use of their spectrum in standard, as well as Open RAN, deployments. The tests showed the potential of “software-driven capacity improvement using coordinated scheduling with an existing network, without making changes to existing radios or antennas”, noted Cohere in this announcement. “This trial is an important first step to validate that we can significantly improve existing network capacity with a USM software upgrade on our existing radio access network,” stated Bell Canada’s McDonald. “By relieving network congestion in key spectrum bands, we can improve the customer experience and the value of our existing network assets,” he explained. Cohere Technologies CEO Ray Dolan added: “Thanks to Bell’s leadership, we can now share with the industry that our USM works in both greenfield and brownfield environments. In the coming months, we will work together to validate scalability in a live commercial network as the final step before commercialisation.” The two companies are well known to each other – Bell Canada became an investor in Cohere in 2023. The big question for Cohere now, though, is whether or not it can find its way into Vodafone’s extensive radio access network technology refresh – see Vodafone’s massive network refresh will be a bellwether for Open RAN.

Samsung says it has successfully completed what it claims is “the industry’s first end-to-end reduced capability (RedCap) trial over a private 5G network” with Hyundai Motor. Samsung deployed a private 5G network in Hyundai Motor’s Ulsan Plant facility in South Korea (the world’s single largest automobile plant, producing an average of 6,000 vehicles per day) last October. The private 5G network is used to connect and efficiently manage numerous devices and manufacturing systems across Hyundai’s plant, ensuring real-time data upload and download. “A high-performance network with reliable connectivity is crucial for automotive manufacturers to control and optimise smart factory automation systems, as well as properly operate their manufacturing systems and internet of things (IoT) devices, such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs), which deliver parts to the designated production lines,” noted Samsung in this announcement. Then, starting in January, the companies carried out end-to-end RedCap technology tests at Samsung’s private 5G network testbed at its R&D centre “to verify RedCap capabilities and integrated performance across the whole network from vehicle inspection terminal to private 5G core, radios and management system,” noted the South Korean vendor. “For this trial, Samsung used its RedCap-powered private 5G network solutions, including its virtualised 5G core, baseband units, radios supporting 4.7 GHz band, and an integrated network management system.” Hyundai Motor plans to expand RedCap private 5G networks to its newest electric vehicle manufacturing facilities to begin their operation in the first half of 2026. At its smart factories, a range of small devices are in operation – sensors, cameras, tablet PCs, automatic logistics robots, compact wireless tools and testing equipment – “which make RedCap on a private 5G network a key driver for cost-effective, efficient and intelligent network automation and monitoring,” noted Samsung.

