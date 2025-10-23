Totogi creates new BSS system on AI-Native Telco Forum show floor

Düsseldorf, Germany – AI-Native Telco Forum – Wanting to show that it can walk the walk as well as talk the talk, BSS vendor Totogi has rocked up to the show floor here in Düsseldorf with a bold plan to do “what the telco industry says is impossible” by generating 500,000 lines of production-grade BSS code in one day using its AI-enabled BSS Magic platform.

Totogi’s aim is to crank up its platform and produce five BSS modules – CRM, product catalogue, order management, revenue management, and invoicing – from scratch to prove that AI coding is ready for the telecom sector and that service providers don’t need to wait months for business support software tools to be developed and delivered by their vendor partners.

“The telecom industry has been told that BSS implementations take years and cost tens of millions,” stated Danielle Rios, acting CEO of Totogi and well known to the industry as TelcoDR.

“That’s not a technical limitation – it’s a business model. Legacy vendors can’t move faster without admitting their platforms are obsolete. We’re proving a different approach works: AI-native architecture, built on open standards, delivering production software in days instead of years. This isn’t a vision. It’s happening right now," added the outspoken Rios.

And today, it’s happening at the AI-Native Telco Forum, where attendees can go and see how the process works in real time.

According to Totogi, it is able to generate usable code so quickly thanks to its “telco ontology” – a structured knowledge system built on open industry standards, such as the TM Forum’s Open Digital Architecture (ODA) – that “gives AI the domain expertise to generate production-quality code. Because the platform is AI native from the start, it can do what legacy systems can’t – generate complete, working BSS modules without manual coding,” according to the vendor. That, the company says, differs from the traditional approach taken by “most BSS vendors” that retrofit AI features (chatbots, analytics, automation) onto software stacks “built decades ago for human developers writing explicit business rules,” an approach that is “limited by what the underlying architecture can support,” according to Totogi.

The vendor claims that telcos using BSS Magic “can build and modify their own software without waiting years for vendor roadmaps, without multimillion-dollar professional services contracts, and without creating new vendor dependencies.”

And using BSS Magic doesn’t mean dumping the systems a telco already has in place: According to Totogi, the BSS Magic “data layer enables vendor-agnostic connectivity to existing BSS systems… without requiring vendor cooperation or system modifications. The ontology layer provides semantic translation, making new modules immediately interoperable with [a telco’s] current infrastructure.”

So “there’s no rip-and-replace transformation, no new vendor dependencies to create, no waiting for incumbent vendors to open their APIs,” boasts the Totogi team. “This is what AI-native architecture enables: Telcos that can move at the speed of their business, not the speed of their vendors.”

Can Totogi live up to its promises? Those attending the AI-Native Telco Forum can find out for themselves or you can watch the sessions from the comfort of your own office.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV