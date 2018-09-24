Has AT&T just created the phone store of the future?

The initial reaction to that could be negative – yet another coffee house that is going to full of layabouts and remote workers occupying all the available seats, making their small Americanos last for several hours. But high streets and town centres are struggling to compete with online retailers, with shops closing and downsizing. Plenty of schemes and studies are underway to come up with the High Street of the future. If they are no longer a shopping destination, then what are they? Retail is being disrupted by technology and that affects our towns and cities. The Lounge is one idea (and there are many more) that seeks to change the nature and perception of a retail shop or store, and to make the space more relevant for our changing times.

AT&T says it is collaborating with small business owners Danielle and David Hulton, effectively siting their Ada’s Discovery Café inside The Lounge. It’s a one-off and bespoke approach, but the integration has promise. Apparently it will feature robotics to use precision technology to brew coffee as perfectly as possible (although the 2018 US Barista Champion will be managing the store, just in case…).

“Throughout the whole planning process and bringing The Lounge to fruition, AT&T leaned heavily on our team to stay true to the Seattle and Capitol Hill communities,” said Danielle Hulton. “It was great to see a global company like AT&T take such a keen interest in our local community, and really prioritise the authenticity of the Seattle vibe that we’re bringing to the people through The Lounge.”

Of course, AT&T was keen to showcase other connected retail technologies in the store, so there will be a custom app to order and pay for coffee and food, jumbo TV screens and secure collection lockers for goods ordered online. The Lounge is part of AT&T’s company-wide strategy to have one of the fastest growing retail footprints in the US with more than 1,000 new store locations – including mobile and pop-up formats – by the end of 2019, along with more than 5,300 branded stores.

“The Lounge is more about an experience than it is about retail,” added Bradley. “It’s a collection of services unlike anything else in our industry – it’s designed to change the way we engage with consumers.”

Not yet convinced? Here’s an excellent piece from Storefront Magazine that should have you believing that experiential retail could well be the future. Mind you, AT&T should sort out is messaging first – last week Rasesh Patel, Senior EVP of AT&T Digital Retail & Care, said that “we designed our new stores to get you in and out quickly while you’re on the go.” Urm, try telling that to the patrons of The Lounge.