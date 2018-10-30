Automation for on-demand networks
Mirko Voltolini, VP Technology & Architecture, Colt
Enterprise use cases for connectivity are expanding, which puts pressure on CSPs to create highly efficient and agile on-demand networks. Colt launched its Novitas orchestration platform a few years ago and now runs its Stratus network cloud with Sentio network integration, so how is the telco’s strategy progressing, and what does the industry as a whole need to do to create a fully self-service adaptive network?
Filmed at SDN NFV World Congress, The Hague, Netherlands, October 2018
