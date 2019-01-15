Telstra sheds a little light on subsea cable investments

Telstra claims to have boosted its subsea network capabilities with the acquisition of a big chunk of new capacity and an investment in a separate system...but its announcement on the matter is light on detail. Extremely light.

The Australian incumbent has made what is describes as "its first large capacity purchase" on the New Cross Pacific (NCP) cable and has committed "further investment" to the Google-backed FASTER cable system.

What we know, is that the two items will strengthen Telstra's Japan-U.S. route. What we don't know, is how much capacity it has acquired, how much it has invested in FASTER, or indeed anything else about the transactions. We do, however, have copious amounts of similarly light information on other recent Telstra cable deals (see below).

The operator needs to meet the ever-increasing demand for international capacity, driven by the usual suspects: cloud computing and video streaming. It says capacity demand on its international network has almost doubled to more than 200Tb over the past two years.

By way of background on the most recent announcement, the NCP cable went live in May last year, according to Flexential, whose Brookwood data centre in Oregon is the system's US termination point. The cable, which can provide up to 80 terabits per second of capacity, also lands in China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and was built by Microsoft in partnership with China's three main telcos, KT, Chunghwa Telecom and Softbank. The FASTER system has been up and running since mid-2016.

As of last summer, Telstra's subsea cable assets form part of its InfraCo business, which incorporates all of the telco's fixed assets, its wholesale operations and its relationship with NBN. On a pro forma basis, InfraCo generated A$5.3 billion in revenue in the most recent fiscal year to the end of June, or around 20% of group turnover.

