GSMA ramps up 5G spectrum rhetoric, sets out five-point plan

With one year to go until the World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 (WRC-19), the GSMA has ramped up the pressure on governments to adopt industry-friendly spectrum policies, warning that no less than the future of 5G is at stake.

The lobby group has set out a five-point plan that policymakers would do well to adhere to, so that operators have the airwaves they need and enough cash left over to make a decent fist of deploying next-generation mobile networks.

It's the same old story: governments should not see spectrum auctions as a way to make a quick buck, and should instead focus on the long-term economic windfall that will surely come from having thriving 5G operators.

Someone should have mentioned that to Agcom. Italy's telco regulator raised eyebrows – and a lot of cash – in October when its 5G auction attracted bids totalling €6.5 billion, comfortably more than double the reserve price.

While that auction had a good blend of sub-1-GHz, mid-band, and millimetre-wave (mmWave) spectrum – which the GSMA said is what operators need in order to provide the coverage and capacity that 5G services demand – it doubtless set alarm bells ringing for operators planning to participate in upcoming auctions in Germany and France.

This is perhaps why the GSMA is speaking up now, rather than closer to WRC-19, because the way events are unfolding, the die could already be cast by the time the conference kicks off in Sharm el-Sheikh next October.

Full press release below: