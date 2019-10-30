Deutsche Telekom preps campus networking for SMEs

Deutsche Telekom has been doing quite well in the SME market lately, but next year it hopes to take things up another level with a campus networking service that comes with some optional edge computing extras.

Called Campus Network M, it has been launched alongside a campus networking service for larger companies called, yes, you guessed it: Campus Network L. These will only be available to clients in Germany.

With Campus Network M, customers get a mobile VPN, and coverage is provided either by Deutsche Telekom's public network infrastructure or with dedicated on-site equipment, if it is deemed necessary. There is of course a quality of service agreement, and private data traffic is prioritised when the network is under heavy load.

"The new Campus offering responds to the customers' individual needs. These vary greatly depending on the industry and company size. With our new offerings, we have now created an attractive and affordable solution in the area of digital infrastructure, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises," said Hagen Rickmann, managing director, business customers, at Deutsche Telekom.