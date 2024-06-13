Thai telco True turns to Infobip for AI-enabled CPaaS launch

True, Thailand’s largest mobile operator, has teamed up with Infobip for the launch of an AI-enabled communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) offering to the South-east Asia country’s enterprise sector.

True Business, the enterprise services-focused unit of the Thai operator, is using Infobip’s cloud-based communications platform for True CPaaS, “an intelligent solution that uses AI to help businesses manage all communication channels with customers” via a single platform.

True, which overtook AIS as Thailand’s largest mobile operator in 2023 courtesy of the merger between True and Telenor’s DTAC, claims the system can provide communications (calls, SMS, MMS, emails, and web notifications), sales and marketing services that are “suitable for business organisations of all sizes in various industries such as finance, insurance, retail, online trading, travel, and health.”

According to this OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) report, there are about 15,000 large enterprises, 44,000 medium-sized enterprises and 417,000 small businesses in Thailand.

How Ri Ren, head of commercial department strategic alliance and telecom-tech at True Corp., noted that “especially in the digital age, business organisations need communication tools that not only help manage various forms of communication across multiple channels but [which] also strengthen good relationships with brands. To provide the best experience throughout the customer journey, True Business has partnered with InfoBip to launch True CPaaS, an intelligent solution that uses AI to help businesses manage all communication channels with customers in a complete manner on one platform.”

Johan Jensen, regional head of telecommunications business growth at InfoBip (Thailand) said the partnership with True constitutes a “revolution in the Thai marketing industry. With the launch of advanced cloud communication solutions It enhances the customer experience like never before” as it will “help businesses continuously enhance engagement with customers throughout the customer journey by delivering relevant messaging.”

According to True Business, the CPaaS platform can be integrated with an enterprise’s IT systems, including CRM and e-commerce platforms such as Microsoft Dynamics 365, ServiceNow, Oracle Responsys, Adobe Commerce, HubSpot and Meta, so that the customer experience can be managed from beginning to end.

True appears to have made a good choice: Infobip is the CPaaS sector player with the most capable, scalable and established operation, according to the recently-published Juniper Research Competitor Leaderboard for CPaaS Vendors, which was based on a “robust” assessment of 22 companies offering CPaaS services to enterprises and digital service providers (DSPs).

In addition, Infobip recently teamed up with Nokia to “enable the global developer community to leverage both companies’ application programmable interface (API) platforms to build a wider array of telco network-powered applications faster for consumer, enterprise and industrial customers.” According to the partners, Infobip’s cloud CPaaS platform provides developers with APIs for integrating real-time features, such as SMS, voice, video, chat apps, and network APIs into their applications, while Nokia’s Network as Code platform, which also comes with a developer portal, offers APIs for 5G network capabilities, such as quality of service (QoS) on demand, device location precision and network slicing, as well as 4G functions. Both support the Camara network API specifications and are involved with the GSMA’s influential Open Gateway initiative that is helping network operators to embrace the potential of API exposure.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV