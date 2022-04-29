ZTE finally exits the longest corporate probation period in US history – but it’s not clear of all suspicion yet

There has been an interesting development in the US where a District Judge has declared that the Chinese telecoms equipment manufacturer and vendor ZTE has completed its closely monitored five-year-long probation for illegally exporting US products to embargoed countries. To date it holds the distinction of being subject to the longest monitoring period for corporate criminality in US history, after having its initial three-year probation extended by two years.

ZTE will be heaving a sigh of relief, but the successful fulfilment of its probationary period doesn’t mean it’ll be off the investigative hook. US authorities will continue to watch the company with the beadiest of beady eyes, especially given that relations between the US remain at a very low ebb, that distrust of the likes of ZTE, Huawei and other Chinese companies persists, and that following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent imposition of sanctions by Western states, Putin is cosying up to Xi Jinping and the Chinese Politburo.

Initially, ZTE was put on probation back in March 2017 when, caught bang to rights, it eventually pleaded guilty to US Department of Justice criminal charges alleging that the company knowingly and with criminal intent devised a complex scam though which it sold export-controlled US equipment to Iran, Sudan, North Korea, Syria and Cuba. It was no accidental bureaucratic snafu but an orchestrated and wide-reaching conspiracy to break the law. Simultaneous with the criminal plea agreement, ZTE also made civil settlements with the US Department of Commerce and the US Department of the Treasury. As part of the agreement, ZTE had to appoint a third-party, independent officer of the court as its “corporate compliance monitor”.

The fraud worked through a byzantine maze of shell companies via which ZTE ultimately agreed contracts with Iranian and other telcos illegally to provide network infrastructure equipment, including routers, switches, servers, mobile network equipment, software and other embargoed products. ZTE knew the deals were illegal and made no attempt to obtain licences to export the goods because senior executives knew they would not be granted and applying for licence would have attracted closer examination by US trade authorities.

Not only that, but, as the investigation gathered pace, ZTE did everything it could to cover its tracks by setting up a covert team of senior IT employees to delete incriminating documents and other evidence. Then, to cap-off the attempted deception, another team built a platform of lies and fake information and presented it to its US defence team who, in good faith and having been multiply assured of the probity of the information, went on to present it to the US government as bona fide truth.