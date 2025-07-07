Who are the quantum-safe networking pioneers?

The development of quantum-safe networking is set to be one of the most important trends in the telecom sector over the next few years, but which companies are the pioneers? That’s what TelecomTV is aiming to find out in its latest industry research, the Quantum-safe networking market perception survey.

TelecomTV has conducted such a survey before, in April 2024, after which our results were published in our first Quantum-Safe Networking Perception Report which, like all of our DSP Leaders reports, is free for anyone to download.

At that time, IBM came out on top – see IBM tops quantum-safe networking ranking.

But since then there have been many developments, and launches, in the quantum-safe networking sector, with the latest coming from Turkcell, Qunnect and Orange Business, and we’re looking for input from the industry as to which companies are making the biggest impression, as well as collecting some data on the readiness of the industry for the quantum computing era.

We’re inviting anyone and everyone in the telecom industry to take our survey, which takes less than two minutes to complete because there are only four main questions. All the votes are treated anonymously and the results will be used to publish our second quantum-safe networking market perception report later this month.

We’d appreciate all input but please spare us a couple of minutes right now as the survey closes on Friday 11 July.

In the meantime, you can keep up to speed with the latest quantum-safe networking developments in our dedicated section on TelecomTV.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV