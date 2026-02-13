What’s up with… Odido, Amazon Leo, Deutsche Telekom

In today’s industry news roundup: More than 6 million Odido customers have had their personal details compromised in a cyber attack; Amazon Leo has sent more satellites into orbit to support its planned broadband services; Deutsche Telekom has teamed up with multiple partners to enable multi-orbit satellite roaming for its IoT services; and more!

Dutch operator Odido (formerly T-Mobile Netherlands) has suffered a major cyber breach that has resulted in the exfiltration of “personal data from a customer contact system used by Odido,” though “no passwords, call details, or billing information were involved,” the company has admitted. “The unauthorized access to the system was resolved as quickly as possible,” and “Odido has engaged external cybersecurity experts to assist with implementing additional security measures as part of the incident response,” the operator added. More than 6 million customers have been impacted: Odido has about 8 million mobile and fixed broadband customers in total.

Low-earth orbit (LEO) constellation challenger Amazon Leo has launched 32 satellites into space on the debut launch of Europe’s most powerful space rocket, Ariane 6. Arianespace’s first rocket launched from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana, on 12 February carrying Amazon Leo’s first of 18 heavy-lift missions with the French aerospace company. The latest launch, LE-01, is Amazon Leo’s 8th mission, adding 32 new satellites to its 200+ strong constellation, which aims to begin delivering broadband connectivity services to customers in hard-to-reach locations and compete directly with SpaceX’s Starlink later this year. "LE-01 marks several important firsts for Amazon Leo," said Rajeev Badyal, vice president of Amazon Leo. "This is our first launch of 2026, our inaugural mission with Arianespace as part of our 18-launch agreement, and the first of three new heavy-lift rockets joining our manifest this year. These powerful launch vehicles allow us to deploy more satellites per mission, which will help us get service to customers as quickly as possible,” he added.

Deutsche Telekom is claiming to be the world’s first mobile operator to enable multi-orbit roaming for the internet of things (IoT). “The new solution ensures that IoT devices can transmit their data seamlessly and worldwide, either via terrestrial mobile networks or via satellite, depending on the situation,” noted DT, noting that multi-orbit roaming has been demonstrated using a commercial NB-IoT device that operates across geostationary (GEO) and low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites as well as terrestrial networks. Deutsche Telekom’s global IoT network (NB-IoT and LTE-M) is connected to satellite services from several partners, including Skylo, Sateliot and OQ Technology.

UAE-based telco Du has signed up to be the cable landing partner for Datawave Network’s Singapore-India-Gulf (SING) subsea cable system. The SING cable was first announced in 2020 and is a low-latency route featuring 16 fibre pairs with a design capacity of 18Tbit/s per pair, landing in Muscat (Oman), Mumbai and Chennai (India), Kedah (Malaysia), Singapore, and now Kalba in the United Arab Emirates through Du. The operator also said it would invest an undisclosed amount in the cable project, which is being led by Cyprus-based Datawave and built by SubCom, with a targeted ready-for-service date in 2030.

Yettel Hungary has struck a wholesale agreement with 2Connect to use its fixed broadband infrastructure for business and consumer service provision. The deal means Yettel, which was formerly a Telenor operation until 2022, when the Norwegian telco sold it alongside units in Bulgaria, Montenegro and Serbia to investment fund PPF, can deliver gigabit capable fixed internet to a larger customer base. 2Connect, which launched in October and is part of the 4iG Group, operates nearly 42,000 km of optical network, 15,000 microwave endpoints, and roughly 6,500 square metres of datacentre capacity across Hungary. It was built by merging the infrastructure assets of Invitech, Antenna Hungária, Digi and One Magyarország.

– The staff, TelecomTV

