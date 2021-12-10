The Flight of the (Security) Navigator

The new report covers a wide range of sectors and businesses and confirms what many others have also reported; that a significant shift in cyber attacks has taken place over the past year, with more than 30 per cent of all confirmed cyber incidents in 2021 having been directly associated with, and classified as, malware (see chart above). Orange Cyberdefense’s intention is detect potential incidents early to prevent them developing into full blown ransomware attacks and the report also shows that when the global volume of ransomware increased during late summer, Orange Cyberdefense detected an increased incidence of first stage attacks that could, potentially, have been an even more serious threat.

Back in the spring, medium- and large-sized organisations reported similar levels and intensities of attacks but SMEs suffered a consistent increase in malware incidents. The report says that does not necessarily mean small organisations are attacked more often, but find it harder to cope when they are because they lack the experience and resources to defend themselves against relentless adversaries attacking with a set of advanced tools.

The report also provides a check list of what to do in event of an incursion and stresses the immense importance of managing the first hour of response to a critical incident. To be able to do that effectively it is essential to prepare and have robust procedures in place and ready to deploy to counteract immediately. The next step is to ascertain what really happened and shut the the gaps, nooks and crannies through which malware can gain entry - and always remember the dictum of Sherlock Holmes, “Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.” Or, put another way, “It couldn’t get in that way"... "Oh yes it could!”

The cyber-threat environment is as complex as it is plastic and evolving. The number of individual “actors” and groups involved is increasing in number and expertise. Only a few major and powerful gangs are responsible for about 50 per cent of all malware and ransomware attacks, and about half or those (or perhaps more, it is difficult to be sure) are so-called “state actors” operating on behalf of nation states such as China, Iran, North Korea or Russia. Simultaneously, more and more individuals and small groups are becoming involved.

The report says a mere 10 per cent of companies and organisations suffering ransomware attacks actually pay a ransom, but the sums involved can be very high (if they are ever revealed at all) and those individual and groups of cybercriminals that do get paid off make a lot of money and then move on to another target, or, as is happening more and more often, return to their earlier victim to extort a second or even a third payment.

It takes organisations time to get over an attack and, currently, about 60 days to remediate them, during which time they remain vulnerable to another attack. Meanwhile, the emergence of Ransomware-as-a-Service gangs is a disturbing development. Here, gangs go to ever greater and more novel lengths and use tactics such as launching DDoS attacks, emailing clients and media, auctioning stolen data and trying to impact the share price, to force victims to pay.