Telco DDoS threat on the rise amid geopolitical unrest

Cyberattacks, data breaches and other security incidents have become the bane of telcos’ lives in the past few years. Recent egregious examples include the cybersecurity breach at SK Telecom, which continues to suffer the repercussions on its business to this day.

It will come as no surprise that telecoms carriers are also significant targets for distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, according to a new report from Netscout Systems, which it should be pointed out is a provider of solutions that aim to protect companies against such attacks.

A DDoS attack is defined as an attempt to exhaust the resources available to a network, application or service so that genuine users cannot gain access. In other words, they are designed to force a website, computer or online service offline by flooding the target with so many requests that they are unable to respond.

According to Netscout, service providers have found themselves the main target of DDoS attacks as threat actors use them as a tool to drive geopolitical cyber warfare. It notes that cybercriminals take aim at telcos “due to their vital role in facilitating communication – both across critical infrastructure services and everyday connectivity among customers”.

Telcos a key target

Netscout monitored more than 8 million DDoS attacks globally in the first half of 2025, including more than 3.2 million in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It said it monitors tens of thousands of daily DDoS attacks by tracking multiple botnets and DDoS-for-hire services that leverage millions of abused or compromised devices.

Without mincing its words, Netscout warns that DDoS attacks have evolved into “precision-guided weapons of geopolitical influence capable of destabilising critical infrastructure”, adding that ‘hacktivist’ groups like NoName057(16) orchestrated hundreds of coordinated strikes each month, targeting the communications, transportation, energy and defence sectors.

“By targeting telecoms providers, cybercriminals can target a key facilitator of countless critical services – especially as organisations spanning all industries rely on constant connectivity,” Netscout observed.

A glance at the regional highlights lays bare the threat to telcos. In EMEA, wireless network operators ranked as the most targeted vertical industry in the first half of 2025, followed by wired (fixed line) operators. Worryingly, the number of attacks on wireless carriers surged in the region compared to the previous year, rising to over 1.21 million from 529,185, as the chart below shows.

