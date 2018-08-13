Latest sport at UK's famous holiday camps - not fishing but phishing

Butlins, a household name in the UK, is a chain of large holiday camps. So well known are they that they are usually described either "national treasures" or "institutions" (but in that latter case, not necessarily in a good way). In terms of the accommodation and other facilities available, Butlin's has modernised and moved with the times but it looks as though it's the security of its computer systems and processes haven't kept pace.

The company has reported that a phishing attack resulted in 34,000 visitor records being compromised. Given the massive scale of some cyber attacks, it might at first glance seem that the raid is small stuff and of minimal importance in the great scheme of things. However, the breaching of Butlin's security is serious because the data stolen includes the dates of the periods when families will be staying at one of the camps. Holiday's at Butlin's are usually of a week or two week's duration and if knaves, thieves and vagabonds can find out when properties are left empty it'll be a burglary bonanza. Hence the kerfuffle.

Once it was realised that the security breach had occurred, Butlin's moved quickly to try to minimise potential damage - both to customers properties and the company's reputation. Thus Butlin's quickly reported itself to the UK's Office of the Information Commissioner (ICO) and set up an in-house task-force to contact every booked guest and advise them of the cyber-attack, what is being done about it and what customers should do to protect themselves from possible repercussions. It has also set-up a dedicated web-page providing holiday makers with information and some of the details of the "unauthorised 3rd-person" incursion.

The data compromised by the phishing expedition are guest names, booking reference numbers, the dates of the holidays, postal addresses, email addresses and both mobile and fixed line telephone numbers. However, Butlin's insists that financial details are secure, that none were accessed in the attack and that no credit card other banking details of customers have been compromised.

In a statement, Dermot King, the managing director of the company said, "Butlin’s take the security of our guest data very seriously and have improved a number of our security processes. I would like to apologise for any upset or inconvenience this incident might cause. He added, "We cannot be definitive at the moment with regard to whether all data was hacked."

It seems that the hackers took the simplest, easiest and lowest-tech route through Butlin's security. It came via phishing attack in an email purporting to come from the offices of a local municipality. It was opened and responded to, all unwittingly, by Butlin's clerical staff.

It was a bad mistake and surely must be prima facie evidence that the company needs to look closely at its in-office systems and processes and forthwith to provide some security awareness training.

That said, the company is to be applauded for the measured, sensible way in which it has dealt with the crisis. Butlin's did everything by the book; reporting itself to the ICO, quickly issuing a factual, public notification, setting up a task-force to deal with those customers who may be affected by the breach and, all-in-all, being in full compliance with Europe's new GDPR regulations. A text book case of how to do it that other big organisations (including many in the telecoms sector), would do well to emulate.