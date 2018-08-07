FBI warns of 'devastating' cyber attacks on IoT networks

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued another of its periodic 'Public Service Announcements'. However 'Alert I-080218-PSA' does not refer to any of America's most wanted criminals but is instead a dire warning of the perils and pitfalls of the Internet of Things (IoT).

The announcement "Cyber actors use Internet of Things devices as proxies for anonymity and pursuit of malicious cyber activities" points up and reinforces what many actors in the global comms industry (including TelecomTV) have been saying for a very long time now - that the IoT is essentially, inherently chronically insecure and wide open to potentially devastating cyber attacks that could have far-reaching national and even international consequences for vital networks and systems. Now that the G-Men are on the case perhaps the sector will start to pay meaningful attention to the dangers.

The FBI Alert says, "Cyber actors actively search for and compromise vulnerable Internet of Things devices for use as proxies or intermediaries for Internet requests to route malicious traffic for cyber-attacks and computer network exploitation. IoT devices, sometimes referred to as “smart” devices, are devices that communicate with the Internet to send or receive data. Examples of targeted IoT devices include: routers, wireless radios links, time clocks, audio/video streaming devices, Raspberry Pis, IP cameras, DVRs, satellite antenna equipment, smart garage door openers, and network attached storage devices." And there you have it in a nutshell.

As the warning makes explicitly clear, "IoT proxy servers are attractive to malicious cyber actors because they provide a layer of anonymity by transmitting all Internet requests through the victim device’s IP address. Devices in developed nations are particularly attractive targets because they allow access to many business websites that block traffic from suspicious or foreign IP addresses. Cyber actors use the compromised device’s IP address to engage in intrusion activities, making it difficult to filter regular traffic from malicious traffic."