ETSI forms quantum networking unit

With an increasing number of network operators now investing resources and budget into quantum technology-related trials and service developments, European specifications body ETSI has announced the creation of a new group that will address the impact of quantum computing on multiple networking domains.

ETSI’s Technical Committee on Quantum Technologies (TC QT), which will have its first meeting in December, will “develop specifications that address quantum communications and quantum networks across multiple sectors,” noted ETSI in this announcement.

The committee’s key areas of activity will be:

Quantum Communications: Secure data transmission using quantum principles like superposition and entanglement.

Quantum Networking: Connecting quantum systems for distributed computing and cryptography.

Quantum Sensing: Enabling ultra-precise measurements for quantum communication networks.

Satellite Quantum Communications: Standardising beacon signals, interfaces, and security for space-based quantum systems.

Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNGs): Generating true randomness for secure applications.

Quantum Security: Establishing methodologies to assess hardware vulnerabilities and side-channel attack risks.

The formation of the new committee “reflects ETSI’s proactive approach to shaping the future of quantum-based secure global communications,” stated Mark Pecen, chief research officer and director at EigenQ, a recently-formed company focused on quantum-safe cryptography, quantum communications and computing. Pecen will convene the initial kick-off meeting scheduled for December 2025.

“ETSI already has extensive expertise in quantum technologies, having established the first group on quantum key distribution [QKD] in 2008. This experience will be key to addressing future market needs,” added Pecen.

The group aims to support European policy objectives – its standardisation work will integrate research outcomes from Horizon Europe )(the European Union’s R&D funding programme) and other initiatives – and it will “engage with European and international standards organisations to promote alignment and avoid duplication,” noted ETSI. The group will also support the European Quantum Communication Infrastructure (EuroQCI) – a secure quantum communication infrastructure spanning the whole EU – “reinforcing ETSI’s position as a key player in Europe’s quantum strategy”.

There’s already plenty of quantum communications and quantum networking activity in Europe, with BT Group, Deutsche Telekom, Orange and Vodafone Group taking four of the top five places in our recent ranking of quantum-safe networking pioneers, while Nokia is regarded as one of the sector’s leading vendors.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV