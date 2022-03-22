DDoS attacks down year-on-year but assaults on wireless sector increased, became more sophisticated

Last year, 9.7 million DDoS attacks were launched. That’s a hell of a number, but actually three per cent down on 2020, according to the latest Threat Intelligence Report from NETSCOUT, which covers the second half of 2021. However, that reduction, in itself, is not necessarily as good a thing as it might seem if a smaller number of attacks are more successful. The bi-annual publication provides an excellent summation of global DDoS attacks and shows that such assaults happen somewhere every three seconds, day and night, 24/7, and seemingly ad infinitum.

It also shows that the global wireless industry actually experienced a big increase in the number of attacks made, even as other types of telecoms networks and services registered a small but significant decline. The combination of well-organised ransomware gangs, the proliferation of DDoS-for-Hire Services and ‘server-class ‘armies of botnet invaders are resulting in the proliferation of increasingly sophisticated attacks. The report says the increase is unlikely to be temporary as it “reflects a continued increase in gamers leveraging wireless hotspots and the rapid expansion of 5G technologies and services.”

It adds that “the connectivity supply chain is increasingly under attack in the UK and around the world with telcos, electronic computing manufacturers and data processing services all [being] highly targeted” and are happening at a rate 14 per cent above what was routinely the case before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. The report also details how, over the second half of 2021, high-powered botnet armies ‘rebalanced the scales” between volumetric and direct-path (non-spoofed) attacks. This change created more sophisticated operating procedures for attackers who began to apply new tactics, techniques, and methods to diversify their assaults and achieve greater success. It’s bleak picture that looks even darker given the overt belligerence and threats that are so evident as a result of, and corollary to, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the west’s less-than-amicable relations with China.

DDoS extortion and ransomware incursions are also rising with, for the first time, three high-profile extortion campaigns being carried out simultaneously with ransomware gangs including Avaddon, REvil, BlackCat, AvosLocker, and Suncrypt detected as ruthlessly extorting their victims. Things have got so bad (or so successful have the ransomware gangsters become), that there now other extortionists masquerading as affiliates of their favourite DDoS extortion operators such as REvil. Imitation remains the sincerest form of flattery - even amongst blackmailers.

Elsewhere, Dynamic Voice Over IP (DVOIP) services have been targeted with concerted attack campaigns being mounted by the REvil imitator, with one VOIP provider brave enough to go public and admit that it had lost up to US$12 million in revenues as a result.