BT spies new cyber opportunities with ‘Eagle-i’ platform

“If 76 per cent of global business leaders rate their cybersecurity strategy excellent or good, why have 84 per cent fallen victim to a security incident?” asks incumbent UK telco BT rhetorically. It’s a good question and, as any barrister will tell you (for a modest fee), it is eminently sensible never to ask one without knowing the answer well in advance. And BT does. It’s because “something isn’t working” in cyber security, and that’s why it’s introducing Eagle-i, BT’s new “transformational” security platform that, the operator claims, will not only prevent cyber attacks, but predict them as well.

The operator says it’s high time for someone to take a proactive approach to cyber security and BT has the chops and network expertise to do it. According to the operator’s official announcement, cyber attacks are proliferating at an unprecedented rate and BT has calculated there has been a 50 per cent increased incidence of malware traffic since April this year, the vast majority of which have been attempts to break into business, municipal, public sector and governmental bodies and agencies (including the NHS) to extort ransom payments by encrypting vital data and computer systems.

In response, BT’s Eagle-i uses AI and automation not only to detect and neutralise security threats and attacks, but also to predict them without having to resort to the messy business of rummaging through the entrails of a goat, a time-honoured practice but one that hasn’t been particularly successful since before the time of the Romans. BT says its new platform is the most sophisticated cyber-defence platform it has yet introduced and, with it, attacks can be intercepted and nullified before they can infect networks and systems.

Eagle-i self-learns from the intelligence gathered at each intervention, thus serially and constantly improving its knowledge of cyber threats and the mechanisms used to issue them. As it does so, it dynamically refines how it protects customers across a multi-cloud environment. BT is being coy about how much the platform and service will cost and no prices have yet been revealed.

Kevin Brown, the managing director of BT Security, commented: “Security is now at the top of the boardroom and government agenda – yet many organisations are seeing their cyber risks increase to unmanageable levels. This situation demands a new, proactive approach. Eagle-i leverages the latest advances in AI and automation to continually monitor, learn and evolve so customers can stay a step ahead of cyber criminals.”

According to the press release, Eagle-i will “find the gaps in your security and respond effectively. By blending human oversight with real-time monitoring and automated decision-making, we can proactively detect anomalies and update your protections against next generation threats. Blocking attacks before they can happen.”