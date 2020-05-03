SK Telecom and Deutsche Telecom beef up their ties “to support people’s new way of living”

SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom have been working closely together on ICT innovation since 2016 with a special focus on the sharing of SK Telecom’s diverse fixed and wireless technologies.

Now, with the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, they say, network infrastructure and online solutions are becoming ever more important to support people’s new way of living. They say they’ve discussed detailed plans to utilize their respective ICT prowess, including 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile edge computing (MEC), to help improve the current situation and thoroughly prepare for the post-coronavirus era.

Once the current pandemic situation improves, SK Telecom says its network engineers will be dispatched to Germany to share their knowhow in 5G network commercialization and operation, as well as their experience in handling data traffic surges caused by a dramatic increase in the number of people working or learning from home.