What’s up with… O-RAN Alliance, Ericsson, Ciena

The latest developments from the O-RAN Alliance and a splurge of activity from Ericsson are the cherries atop this news sundae.
- The O-RAN Alliance, which develops the specifications used in Open RAN systems and architectures, says it has published 23 new or updated specifications during the first half of this year, has published a new software release dubbed Bronze that includes support for “new key elements,” and now boasts 26 major network operator among its more than 200 members, with Canada’s Telus and US Cellular the most recent to join the ranks. Find out more in this press release and for more on this year’s specs, check out this blog.
- Ericsson has a few more 5G feathers in its cap, this time in South Africa with MTN, with Chunghwa Telecom in Taiwan, and with Telma in Madagascar.
- Ciena has appointed Hassan Ahmed to its board of directors. Ahmed is a very well known figure in the telecom world, having founded and headed up Affirmed Networks, which was recently acquired by Microsoft, and having been chairman and CEO at softswitch and session border controller pioneer Sonus Networks (1998-2008).
- The European Commission has adopted rules that allow mobile small cell systems to be deployed under a “permit-exempt deployment regime,” which will enable operators to rapidly accelerate their rollouts of small cells for 5G coverage. The UK is set to follow the EC’s lead once the extraction process known as Brexit is completed, according to Telecoms.com.
- IP Infusion has announced the general availability of its Virtual SD-Edge router, which can be deployed on x86 servers or public cloud services and which extends WAN connectivity into hybrid cloud environments for enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs). The Virtual SD-Edge router is based on software (called DANOS-Vyatta edition) that is widely deployed by AT&T. For more details, see this release.
- Telstra Wholesale has deployed ADVA’s FSP 150 packet edge device technology with integrated 4G/LTE connectivity for its new Ethernet Access – Mobile Backup service.
