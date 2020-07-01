Open RAN in the frame as FCC pins ‘national security threat’ badges on Huawei and ZTE

US regulator the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has designated Chinese equipment vendors Huawei and ZTE, already pariahs in the eyes of the US administration and many others, as “national security threats,” opening the door for the replacement of Chinese gear installed in rural US networks with US-made Open RAN technology.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai (pictured above) noted the “overwhelming weight of evidence” that make both Chinese vendors “national security risks to America’s communications networks — and to our 5G future.”

He said the FCC based its decision on the “findings and actions of Congress, the Executive Branch, the intelligence community, our allies, and communications service providers in other countries,” as well as noting that “both companies have close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and China’s military apparatus, and both companies are broadly subject to Chinese law obligating them to cooperate with the country’s intelligence services.”

As a result, money awarded to network operators from the FCC’s $8.3 billion a year Universal Service Fund “may no longer be used to purchase, obtain, maintain, improve, modify, or otherwise support any equipment or services produced or provided by these suppliers.” You can read the full FCC statement in full right here.

The Chinese vendors aren’t the only ones unhappy at the news: The Rural Wireless Association, which represents the interests of rural operators with fewer than 100,000 customers, noted that it was “stunned” by the decision to immediately bar the use of USF funds on Huawei or ZTE gear and support services.

“Rural carriers who have deployed Huawei or ZTE equipment or services in their networks will now lack the ability to support their critical networks that are serving hundreds of thousands of rural Americans and those traveling through rural America,” noted the RWA in a statement. “Given the difficultly in demonstrating where specifically their USF support is being utilized in their networks, this puts rural carriers in a precarious situation while they strive to offer extended payment terms for their customers as requested by FCC Chairman Pai, adjust to the fallout of the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, and continue to keep rural Americans connected to broadband and telephone services during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The FCC is aware that between three and four dozen US rural operators take USF cash and use equipment from either of the two barred Chinese vendors, and estimate that the average cost of removing and replacing existing kit would cost, on average, $40-45 million, according to this Bloomberg report. FCC chairman Pai told Congress recently that a full rip-and-replace program to get Huawei and ZTE gear out of US rural networks would cost about $2 billion, but that no federal funds have been allocated to support such a move.