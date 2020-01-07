O-RAN makes MENA debut courtesy of Etisalat

The O-RAN bandwagon gathered pace during 2019, and in 2020 it looks likely to pick up where it left off, after Etisalat laid claim to being the first MENA operator to roll out an Open vRAN.

The Abu Dhabi-based telco is one of the latest to attempt to escape the proprietary world of the traditional RAN vendors, working with O-RAN Alliance members Altiostar, Cisco, and NEC, among others. Etisalat said it is using commercial off-the-shelf hardware from third parties, as it transforms its RAN into a software-based network.

"Keeping in line with Etisalat's strategy of 'driving the digital future to empower societies', deploying the Open vRAN is vital in enabling digital transformation aimed at increasing efficiencies and the utilisation of AI," said Saeed Al Zarouni, SVP of mobile networks at Etisalat.

Decoupling the programmable software elements of the RAN from the hardware leads to deployment flexibility, scalability, agility and energy efficient networks, Etisalat said, adding that it also promises to be quicker to deploy than a traditional RAN.

Details of the scale of the deployment are vague to say the least; it's not even clear whether this is a fully-fledged switch-on or a trial. However, one quote from the announcement suggests it is early days for Etisalat.

"Etisalat now plans to roll out Open vRAN across the UAE to take full advantage of all the benefits that this new technology offers," said Al Zarouni.