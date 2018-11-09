US House Democrats will be one in the eye for Pai

That's the Democrat's intent, however, while they may well be able to legislate for the repeal of the net neutrality and get a Bill through the House, it wouldn't stand a snowball's chance in hell of getting through the Senate, over which Republicans now have stronger control, and would thus be no more than a symbolic signalling of determination to make life as difficult as possible for the upper House, and for Donald Trump.

On the upside, US commentators are already saying that a House Democrat Bill to increase and expand the deployment of broadband infrastructure and access might just garner sufficient Republican support in the Senate to become law. If that happens, and it won't be before late next year if it does, it could be a rare example of bi-partizan co-operation the like of which is unlikely to be repeated in America's riven legislature.

Democrats say that a national broadband infrastructure plan is vitally important to the US economy and is necessary to ensure the digital enfranchisement of those living in rural communities and underserved inner cities. There is already broad agreement by both political parties that something needs to be done and there has long been talk about legally imposing a so-called "dig once" provision that would require those companies working on federally funded road improvement programmes to dig-in and deploy fibre optic conduits as the roadworks progress.

However, despite the general acceptance that the US needs overarching national legislation to ensure that the build-out of broadband infrastructure accelerates, Republican politicians last year knocked back a Democrat-sponsored US$40 billion plan to do just than and it seems certain that, down the line, arguments over federal funding for broadband deployment will become a political football that will be kicked back and forth between the two houses of Congress for years on end.

The fact of the matter is that Democratic control of the lower house of Congress means that the Trump administration will be unable easily to pass major legislation for at least the next two years. One of the flagship policies which is likely quickly to founder will be the plan to make the the tax cuts, that the Republicans introduced in 2017 and which that benefitted the wealthy the most, will not now be made permanent. However, there is guarded optimism that the administration and the Republican Senate may be able to work together (although not in particular harmony) with the new Democratic majority in the House where broadband infrastructure is concerned. Maybe.